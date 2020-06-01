How the sales pitch is changing in the covid age

Every direct seller gets an URL, which they can circulate among their peer group. Direct sellers usually send them out to their WhatsApp and other social media contacts. Once clicked, the URL takes buyers to the company’s web store. “All the product offerings and promotions are linked to this URL. They can choose, select and buy. We deliver directly to the customers and the salesforce gets paid on the basis of the sale. This way, our sales force gets continuity of business without going out physically," Chhabra explained.