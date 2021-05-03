How the south held on its citadel

How the south held on its citadel9 min read . 09:14 PM IST
Tamil Nadu and Kerala have convincingly voted to stay within a two-party system. But there are signs of change
In the just-concluded assembly elections, the incumbents in the two states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw contrasting results. In Tamil Nadu, a two-term All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government was voted out. However, for the first time in nearly four decades in Kerala, an incumbent government, the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), was voted back to power.
At the same time, contrary to numerous exit poll projections, it was an honourable defeat for the vanquished that preserved the existing order in the two states.
