Explainer: How scrappage scheme could change India’s automobile sector

Commercial vehicle manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles have already said that this policy will help boost vehicles sales. According to the ministry of road transport and highways , there are 1.7 million old medium and heavy commercial vehicles in India without a valid certificate. Also, the number of light motor vehicles older than 20 years is more than 5.1 million. “We have long advocated for a well-designed, incentivized 'end of life' policy that boosts demand, improves safety, and supports the environment by encouraging commercial vehicle owners to exchange their older vehicles for new ones, meeting current emissions norms. Only a joint effort by government, industry and the customer can result in a scrappage policy that offers true safety, economic and environmental benefits," said Satyakam Arya, managing director and chief executive, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.