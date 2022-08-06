How the Vice-President of India is elected? Read here

Vice President of India is the second highest constitutional position in the country. The Vice-President is elected by an electoral process in which all the members of Parliament---Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha participate in the contest and vote through a secret ballot. The Vice President is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha. This time, all the MPs will vote on Saturday to elect the next Vice President of India in a contest between NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar and Opposition nominee Margaret Alva.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}