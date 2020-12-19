How these states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination

India's government last week announced that it could soon start the vaccination process against COVID-19 disease as it considers emergency use authorization for three vaccine candidates including those from AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Indian company Bharat Biotech has also applied for emergency approval. However, the vaccination process will be voluntary.

"The government of India is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a public advisory.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine." It also said that even those who have been infected by the virus should be vaccinated.

The country has the world's second-highest number of cases after the United States, though the gap between them is now widening as India is reporting fewer cases since a mid-September peak. The government informed, it could take more than one year to administer two doses of vaccines - 28 days apart - to most of India's 1.35 billion people.

The country already runs one of the largest immunization programmes in the world, catering to more than 26 million newborns and 29 million pregnant women a year.

Here is how different Indian states are gearing up for vaccination:

Odisha

The Odisha government has completed database collection for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

As per the state government, as many as 3.2 lakh healthcare workers including 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries have been enrolled for vaccination. Also, 8,267 vaccinators and 29,276 centres have been identified to carry out the vaccination process in the state once a coronavirus vaccine is rolled out.

The government has also completed the assessment of cold chain points. A total of 1,222 cold chain points in the state have been identified for safe storage of the coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 1,796 Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs) for transportation and 1,771 deep freezers have been readied for the vaccination drive in the state.

The state steering committee, state task force committee, district task force committee, and block task force committee have been constituted by the government for the vaccination drive.

Delhi

As many as 3,500 health workers have been identified and are being trained in the national capital to carry out the vaccination process.

According to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, 1.8 lakh to 2.25 lakh health care workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, for which 609 cold chain points have been identified in all the top hospitals and Mohalla clinics across the city.

Dr Suneela Garg of Maulana Azad Medical College, appointed as the public health expert under the Covid-19 vaccination programme and also an advisor to the ICMR in Delhi, has reportedly said: "The training drive started on Monday. Today is the second day of the training. Initially, 3,500 workers will be trained in Delhi."

The training session is being conducted at a govt-run facility by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the AAP government in Delhi, according to reports.

Garg also said that key people, such as state immunisation officer and immunisation technical support unit of United Nations Development Programme, have already been trained by the government and they have begun the state-level training in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile in UP's Gorakhpur around 23,000 people including frontline workers -- doctors, paramedics, hospital staff - have been identified for coronavirus vaccination in the first phase.

Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur District Hospital Dr Shrikant Tiwari said, a room is being built for storage of the vaccine. We have already received three deep freezers. The line listing has started for those people who will administer the vaccine to people. We are ready to start the vaccination drive as soon as the government issues orders in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the vaccine against Covid-19 while a vaccine against COVID-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state.

"We are about a month away from the Covid-19 vaccine and the state has already contained the pandemic. Developed countries like the US registered a Covid-19 death rate of about 8 per cent, but Uttar Pradesh only saw 1.04 per cent of Covid-19 deaths," Adityanath said.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that if the Centre gives its nod by the end of this month to carry out Covid-19 vaccination at mass level, then around three crore people could be given the vaccine in the state in the first round.

"My personal guess is that if we put together all the medical staff workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities but below 50 years of age, then the figure would be around three crore in the state. These people will get the vaccine in the first round," he said.

"Permissions and authorisation to carry out vaccination in the state is in the Centre's hand. Once it is convinced about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine dosages, it would take further steps in terms of giving permission and distribution of dosages," Tope added.

Every person selected for vaccination in the first round will get an SMS on his or her mobile number. That person will have to wait at the facility for half an hour after receiving the dose. All these procedures will be strictly followed at our centres, the minister said.

Kerala

State Health Minister K K Shailaja said that registration of health workers, enrolled for receiving COVID-19 vaccination in the state, is in the final stages.

District-level registration of healthcare workers of all 4,064 institutions in the government sector and 81% of 4,557 private institutions in the state have been completed.

"In the first phase, the vaccine will be made available to all sections of government and private sector health workers and medical students," the minister said in a statement.

The registration would comprise all those who are working in disciplines like modern medicine, AYUSH and homeopathy on permanent or temporary basis.

Besides this, about 27,000 Accredited Social Health (ASHA) workers, over 33,000 anganwadi employees and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff were also part of the registry.

Stating that the state government had made elaborate arrangements for distribution of the vaccine, Shailaja said an expert panel has been set up at the state level for overseeing its distribution as and when the vaccine becomes available in the southern state.

























