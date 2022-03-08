This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
How this farmer’s ‘tree scooter’ is proving to be boon to climb tall trees? Details here
1 min read.09:49 AM ISTSunil Kataria, Reuters
Tree scooter: Starting in 2014, Ganapathi Bhat said he spent around 4 million Indian rupees ($52,824) into research and development. After four years before, he and his engineer partner had a working prototype.
Ganapathi Bhat goes to work most mornings carrying a homemade contraption consisting of a small motor, a rudimentary seat and a set of wheels - all expertly combined to help the farmer in southern India swiftly climb tall trees.
The 50-year-old farms areca nut in the coastal town of Mangaluru in India's southern Karnataka state and has to regularly scale 60- to 70-foot-tall trees to harvest his crop.
Bhat says he has sold more than 300 of the "tree scooters", which cost 62,000 Indian rupees ($819.02) each.
On a recent morning, Bhat strapped on a seat-belt, which is hooked to the handle of this contraption. He then revved up the scooter, zooming up a areca nut tree. High above the ground, Bhat quickly inspected the crop before descending at top speed.
"I feel proud that I did something for the people through this invention," Bhat said. "I feel that my life is complete now."
