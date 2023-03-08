An Indian man, Sukant Suki, recently completed one of World's Toughest marathon. Suki ran for 102 hours and 27 minutes to complete the 350 km Delirious W.E.S.T trail in Western Australia. The marathon took place from 8 -12 February, 2023.

Suki shared his experience in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, he wrote, "This was one of the toughest marathons in the world."

In the video, Suki talked about the challenges he faced during his run and how he prepared for the marathon. He has also shared Delirious WEST marathon was his second attempt after he was disqualified at 204 km in 2020.

The Delirious WEST run starts from NorthCliffe to Albany. Speaking about his biggest challenge, he said, "The biggest challenge for me was 4 nights without sleep, your brain stops working. I remember I was struggling so badly on days 2, 3, and 4. Every night I was struggling because night you are suppose to sleep and your whole system goes wrong, when you are not eating or sleeping properly and just running continuously in the Jungle. But the help of volunteers present at the event, helped me to complete this challenge."

He added that since the last six months he has been very training very hard. "I was one of the last four persons to finish the challenge, but most important was that I finished it," he added. He added that run was a Survivor challenge and he realised that, “if I can run 350km in that deadly jungle, I can do anything on this planet, nothing is impossible."

Describing the experience of the marathon, Suki says, "There are some moments which is going to stay with you forever, this is one such moment. This was not an easy feat. I trained really hard over the last 6 month, this time I just wanted to finish so bad, if it was easy everyone will do it, it was a challenge and let me tell you life is like a trail of an ultra marathon full of ups and down, by doing such kind of challenges you find meaning and purpose in life, connect to nature and I was running like a wild animal in that jungle for 4 days without proper sleep and food, and most people in this world can’t imagine what we did, so I am really proud of this achievement!!

The Delirious WEST 100 & 200 Miler will have you crying, will have you elated, will test your resolve and strengthen your abilities. And the one thing we promise – it will grow your soul, the website claims. It also said that the 170 or 340 km of jaw dropping ocean cliffs, relentless dunes, skyscraper high forests, treetop walks, racing for the shuttle buses, jet ski rides, squeaky clean beaches and all along the world famous Bibbulmun Track between Northcliffe and Albany.

Sukant Suki came to Australia in the year 2016 and pursued his Masters in International Relations. In 2019, as per SBS Hindi, he went into depression due to families expectations and societal demands to earn and succeed. He, however, overcome his phase with the help of running as he thought running for a healthy life was the best medicine to overcome his issues.

Since then, there has been no coming back for Suki. He also became the only Indian-origin runner who participated in 100 km Anglesea Ultra Marathon. Not just this, Suki has also authored 2 books: "Limitless Humans: How Running Helped Me Live A Meaningful Life" in which he describes his unique and one of the most challenging journey of running 100km Ultra Marathon at the Surf Coast Century in nearly 18 hours and 47 minutes.

His second book is called “Chasing Genius: Inside the Mind of an Ultramarathoner" in which he wrote about his disqualification at the 204 km- at the Delirious WEST 200 Miler challenge in February 2020 in Western Australia. Suki has shared the lessons he had learnt from his failure.