Describing the experience of the marathon, Suki says, "There are some moments which is going to stay with you forever, this is one such moment. This was not an easy feat. I trained really hard over the last 6 month, this time I just wanted to finish so bad, if it was easy everyone will do it, it was a challenge and let me tell you life is like a trail of an ultra marathon full of ups and down, by doing such kind of challenges you find meaning and purpose in life, connect to nature and I was running like a wild animal in that jungle for 4 days without proper sleep and food, and most people in this world can’t imagine what we did, so I am really proud of this achievement!!

