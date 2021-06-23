As the second wave of Covid-19 raged across India in the last two months, a village in Karnataka's Dharwad district seems to have successfully evaded it by following certain Covid-19 appropriate norms.

Allapur village of Dharwad district remained unaffected by the renewed wave of the virus that India is witnessing since a few months into this year.

"Not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in our village so far," said Mallikarjun Radder, president, COVID-N19 Taskforce, Allapur Gram Panchayat.

When asked what measures were taken to combat any spread of the virus in the village one local named Shivalingapp Angadi told news agency ANI, " I have a hotel but I didn't open it due to the COVID-19. We maintained distance and didn't visit other villages."

Meanwhile, in order to combat the possible third wave of COVID, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee advised to establish Children High Dependency Units (HDUs), Intensive Care Units (ICUs) units and children hospital wings in medical college, district, and taluk hospitals.

On June 12, Lancet India Task Force had commissioned an advisory highlighting the planning, protocols and policy guidelines for paediatricians, ahead of a likely third wave of COVID-19 that is speculated to impact children.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,709 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,15,029 and toll to 34,164.

The day also saw 8,111 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,62,250, the health department said.

Total number of active cases is at 1,18,592.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.74 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban logged 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths. Dakshina Kannada reported 15 deaths, Mysuru (11), Davangere and Kolar (9), Mandya (8), followed by others.

On the vaccination front, Karnataka on Tuesday crossed the two crore mark with regard to vaccination of citizens against COVID-19.

"Karnataka achieved yet another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination by crossing 2 crore doses today. Our aim is to vaccinate every eligible citizen by the end of this year and we are very much on course to accomplish it," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

