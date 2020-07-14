A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit unique identification number, which is valid for lifetime. The PAN card is unaffected by any change in address. A PAN card contains your name, date of birthday, and photograph.

How to apply for a PAN card?

Applying for a PAN card has become easier for people these days as they can now apply for a fresh one online as well as offline. An individual can apply for a PAN in India through NDSL and UTIITSL websites. Both organisations have been entrusted by the Income Tax Department.

How to apply for PAN online?

1) Open the NSDL site to apply for a new PAN.

2) Select the Application type – New PAN for Indian citizens.

3) Select your category – individual.

4) Fill in all the required details like name, date of birth, email address and your mobile number and 'Submit'.

5) Click on the 'Continue with the PAN Application Form' button.

6) Submit your digital e-KYC.

7) Now enter your personal details in the next part of the form.

8) Enter your area code, AO Type and other details in this part of the form.

9) Now, click on 'Proceed'.

10) Now, make payment through netbanking/debit/credit card.

11) After successful payment, you will get the acknowledge form with the 16 digit acknowledgment slip.

12) Take a print of this acknowledgment form.

13) Attach two recent passport size photographs sign in the space provided on the acknowledgment form.

14) Enclose all the documents (self-attested) mentioned in the form along with acknowledgment form.

15) Post the envelope containing all these documents to the NSDL address.

