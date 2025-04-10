How to apply for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi? A step-by-step guide as registration begins today

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will begin the registration for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) from today as part of its first phase, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday. It grants financial protection to economically weaker sections, including hospitalisation costs up to ₹5 lakhs per family annually.

Advertisement

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme Eligibility in Delhi Launched by the Central government as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, it provides healthcare benefits to all individuals over the age of 70 irrespective of their income. The age mentioned in the beneficiary's Aadhaar card will be the deciding factor for the eligibility.

A step-by-step guide to apply for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Scheme in Delhi Aadhaar-based e-KYC is compulsory for enrolling for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in or the Ayushman app.

Visit mera.pmjay.gov.in 2. Click on PMJAY for 70+. You will be move to beneficiary.nha.gov.in login page.

3. Enter your mobile number and fill the captcha given on the screen accurately.

4. Enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number.

Advertisement

5. Click on the state to apply for this health insurance scheme.

Read More

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces stricter pollution control measures

6. Check eligibility. If eligible, the user's name will showcase on the right-hand side of the page.

7. Click on 'Apply' under the 'Action' column to register if your PMJAY card is not available.

8. Authenticate your Aadhaar by mentioning the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

9. You will now be registered for Delhi Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

According to rules, a distinct Ayushman card will be provided to all eligible senior citizens in Delhi to access the scheme's benefits under the new agreement. LS Changsan, additional Secretary, MoHFW and Chief Executive Officer, National Health Authority (NHA), and Dr SB Deepak Kumar, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT Delhi signed the pact. Advertisement

Delhi joined the list of 35 States and Union Territories to put the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in effect after the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government on April 5.

Delhi CM and Health Minister react “This MoU will strengthen the facilities and infrastructure for the people of Delhi. We will be able to fulfil the promises made to Delhi... Registration is starting Thursday, and the people of Delhi will now be able to avail the benefits which they were not getting for 11 years due to non-implementation by the previous government...” Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said. Advertisement

“Around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will now be able to reap benefits from AB PM-JAY, with the card distribution for the scheme to be initiated from 10th April 2025 onwards,” CM Rekha Gupta said.