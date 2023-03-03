How to avoid PAN card misuse? Cybercriminals used Dhoni, Shilpa Shetty, other celebrities' details for fraud2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 09:06 AM IST
PAN card misuse is becoming an area of concern as most of us are unaware of it being used for cyberfrauds and the danger of information sharing.
Many people fall prey to cybercriminals in some way or another despite being aware of an increasing number of banking frauds. In a new incident of cybercrime, a group of fraudsters allegedly procured PAN details of several Bollywood actors and cricketers from their GST Identification Numbers which are available online, and got credit cards issued in their names from Pune-base fintech startup ‘One Card’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×