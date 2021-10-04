With the 89th Indian Air Force day right around the corner, its personnel seem to be busy in rehearsals of the parade-cum-investiture ceremony which will take place at Ghaziabad.

The air force took to their Twitter handle on Monday to share some photos from one of the rehearsal sites.

Posting the photo, the IAF wrote: "When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World," the IAF wrote while sharing the photos. Along with the pics, they shared a Coldplay-inspired hashtag that sums up the stunning photos: #ThisBoyIsElectric (sic)."

They also added the hashtags #AviationPhotoAlert, #RunUpToThe89th and #MondayMorning.

#AviationPhotoAlert



When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World#ThisboyIsElectric#RunUpToThe89th#MondayMorning



📷s Gp Capt KD Beri

Wg Cdr Indranil Nandi pic.twitter.com/jbJILYnOQP — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 4, 2021

This comes days after Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, who was in charge of the Ladakh sector during the peak of the crisis with China, took over as the Chief of Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday.

The 89th Air Force Day air display on 8 October will take place at the Air Force Station Hindan commence with flag bearing sky divers dropping out of AN-32 aircraft.

The areas over which the aircraft will be flying at low levels are Wazirpur bridge, Karwalnagar, Afjalpur, Hindan, Shamli, Jiwana, Chandinagar, Hindan, Hapur, Philkua, Ghaziabad, Hindan.

"A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)," read a release by IAF.

"The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display," it added.

To ensure the safety of the aircraft, pilots and people on the ground, the Indian Air Force has also requested all citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in open as eatables thrown out in the open attract birds that can pose a serious threat to the aircraft flying at low levels.

