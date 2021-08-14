OPEN APP
How to be successful in stock market, Harsh Goenka shares post. Agreed, says Internet

While buying and selling in equity markets is a full-time job for many, for others, it is a way to earn some extra bucks. 

RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, who is popular on social media and often shares interesting posts, has some insights on being successful in the stock market as well. 

A Twitter user shared a post on Saturday that contains some quips regarding the share market. 

“IF YOU WANT TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN STOCK MARKET. YOU MUST HAVE - NAZAR : To Identify the Stocks. JIGAR : To Buy the Stocks. SABAR : To hold the stocks. And if you don't have Nazar,Jigar & Sabar & If you rely on unwanted KHABAR than Stock market will dig your KABAR. Via WA @hvgoenka (sic)," Twitter user Dinesh Joshi wrote, tagging Goenka. 

Billionaire Goenka retweeted the post in agreement. 

His followers had some inputs to add to it too. 

