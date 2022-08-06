'How to become co-founder at Zerodha?' Read Nithin Kamath, PR Sundar's quirky responses1 min read . 06 Aug 2022
- Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath recently shared a post on Twitter about a bizarre question that someone asked his company
Online brokerage firm Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath recently shared a post on Twitter about a bizarre question that someone asked his company. Sharing a screen grab, Kamath pointed out that in a query someone asked them, "Hi Zerodha, How to become a co-founder at Zerodha?"
Kamath captioned the screen grab as "The queries we get" with a grimacing emoji.
The tweet has gone viral on the internet, grabbing nearly 5,000 likes and 165 retweets.
In one of the replies, option trainer and trader PR Sundar took a witty take on Kamath's tweet. Sundar suggested some tweaking in the original question and stressed that it should be “How to become the founder of Zerodha?"
Several other netizens made humourous remarks. For example, one person suggested an ambitious plan to the query 'How to become a co-founder at Zerodha?' The user wrote, "Build a better and bigger broker than Zerodha, buy out the company. Join the boards!"
One person appreciated the honesty of the person who raised this query. This person wrote, "Hahaha. Love his level of hope or confidence or innocence".
Separately, the Zerodha founder shared a piece of advice for fintech startups.
Kamath noted that fintech companies that focus more on acquiring customers may lose the game in the early stages. According to Kamath, "I think one thing a fintech startup focusing on investing shouldn't do is spend too much money acquiring customers. This forces startups to do random things to monetize and generate activity, which in turn deteriorates the product".
Kamath said if the product is bad it will need constant spending to acquire and retain users. All the "user first" philosophies go out of the window when they're forced to monetize by pushing customers to transact in risky financial products, he added.
