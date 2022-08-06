It is common to see a section of 'Query', 'customer care', or 'helpdesk' sections on a website. Online brokerage firm Zerodha also has a similar section, helping customers by solving problems related to stock trading, Kite application errors, money transactions, Demat account-related problems, etc. In a query section on Zerodha's website, the company's CEO and founder, Nithin Kamath , came across a bizarre question that he shared on the microblogging site Twitter.

Kamath's grimacing face emoji is enough to tell how he felt after reading the weird query.

Posting a screenshot of the query Kamath wrote, "The queries we get". In the screenshot, the query was, "Hi Zerodha, How to become a Co-founder at Zerodha?"

The queries we get. 😬 pic.twitter.com/kmqlZtr8oM — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 5, 2022

A user asked Kamath about the answer to the query. The official Twitter handle of Zerodha replied, "Error processing request".

Another person replied to Kamath's post saying, "Tell him his surname has to be Kamath and the first name needs to start from N for him to be the 3rd brother and then he can claim for his stake...".

Tell him his surname has to be Kamath and first name needs to start from "N" for him to be the 3rd brother and then he can claim for his stake... — Rajiv Talreja (@rajivtalreja) August 5, 2022

However, some users asked Kamath to also share information on what the company is doing to help the clients whose Demat accounts were recently hacked. "Please also share the screenshot of queries shared by people when their Demat account was hacked asking for help".

Haha, please also share screenshot of queries shared by people when thier demat account was hacked asking for help. It's easy to make fun of people's money.#deematdaka@ZeeBusiness @AnilSinghvi_ — Rohit Maheshwari (@Rohit_3m) August 6, 2022

As a matter of fact, Zerodha's founder is Nithin Kamath and its co-founder is Nikhil Kamath. The company kick-started operations on August 15, 2010.

This week, Kamath posted a thread on Twitter following "some noise" about the hacking incidents at the stock brokerage platform.

In a series of tweets, the Zerodha boss explained, “Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs)."

He wrote, “As a % of such cases or even normal complaints to overall active customers, we are among the lowest in the broking industry."

“So this isn't just about us; regardless of the broker, you need to be careful not to share your login details & use a secure email," Kamath noted.

Explaining further, he said, “Since all email hacking cases happen to use Rediffmail, it must have some vulnerability being exploited. We blocked Rediff IDs on trading accounts a while ago & have constantly been notifying users. We also now don't send password resets to Rediff email IDs."

The Zerodha chief also said that the firm will be launching a tool that disallows trades in illiquid options. “We are soon launching a tool that disallows trades in illiquid options far away from theoretical price + a Kill Switch option to block orders in all penny stocks similar to F&O," he said.