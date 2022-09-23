How to book confirmed lower berth for senior citizens. IRCTC explains

According to the rules,in all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in Sleeper class and 3 lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes has been earmarked for Senior Citizens
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has once again reiterated the rules for getting lower berth for senior citizens. Many users complain that they are not able to get the lower berth for senior citizens travelling with them.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has once again reiterated the rules for getting lower berth for senior citizens. Many users complain that they are not able to get the lower berth for senior citizens travelling with them.
Recently a Twitter user tweeted,"I booked a ticket for my uncle last evening (PNR 2448407929) in which I had opted for a lower berth in first preference as he has amputated one leg and cannot travel in upper or middle berth but still I get an upper berth."
Recently a Twitter user tweeted,"I booked a ticket for my uncle last evening (PNR 2448407929) in which I had opted for a lower berth in first preference as he has amputated one leg and cannot travel in upper or middle berth but still I get an upper berth."
To this, the IRCTC from its official Twitter handle has issued a clarification in which it said,"Sir, PNR no. 2448407929 is booked under general quota. In general quota, you can give preference for lower berths but allotment of berths is subject to availability. After that you have to select the reservation choice "Book only if the lower berth is allotted".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To this, the IRCTC from its official Twitter handle has issued a clarification in which it said,"Sir, PNR no. 2448407929 is booked under general quota. In general quota, you can give preference for lower berths but allotment of berths is subject to availability. After that you have to select the reservation choice "Book only if the lower berth is allotted".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In another tweet, it wrote,"Please note that the allotment of lower berths in general quota is completely subject to availability and there is no human intervention. Also you can approach on duty TTE who are authorized to provide vacant lower berths to the needy."
In another tweet, it wrote,"Please note that the allotment of lower berths in general quota is completely subject to availability and there is no human intervention. Also you can approach on duty TTE who are authorized to provide vacant lower berths to the needy."
According to the rules,in all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in Sleeper class and 3 lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes has been earmarked for Senior Citizens.
According to the rules,in all trains having reserved sleeping accommodation, a combined quota of six lower berths per coach in Sleeper class and 3 lower berths per coach each in AC 3 tier and AC-2 tier classes has been earmarked for Senior Citizens.
Female passengers of 45 years of age and above and pregnant women. In case of Rajdhani, Duronto and fully Air Conditioned/Express trains, the number of berths to be earmarked under this quota in 3AC is 4 lower berths per coach as against 3 lower berths per coach in normal Mail/Express trains.
Female passengers of 45 years of age and above and pregnant women. In case of Rajdhani, Duronto and fully Air Conditioned/Express trains, the number of berths to be earmarked under this quota in 3AC is 4 lower berths per coach as against 3 lower berths per coach in normal Mail/Express trains.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, after the departure of the train, if there are vacant lower berths available in the train and if any physically person with disability booked on the authority of handicapped concession or a senior citizen or a pregnant woman, who has been allotted upper/middle berth, approaches for allotment of vacant lower berths, the on board Ticket Checking Staff has been authorized to allot the vacant lower berth to them making necessary entries in the chart.
Also, after the departure of the train, if there are vacant lower berths available in the train and if any physically person with disability booked on the authority of handicapped concession or a senior citizen or a pregnant woman, who has been allotted upper/middle berth, approaches for allotment of vacant lower berths, the on board Ticket Checking Staff has been authorized to allot the vacant lower berth to them making necessary entries in the chart.