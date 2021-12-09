Booking an LPG cylinder has become so fast these days that it can be booked even faster than making your noodles. You can simply book your gas cylinder from the comfort of your home at the click of a button. Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas all have their own online LPG booking services, which enable customers to book an LPG cylinder refill without the hassle of calling or going to the gas dealership in person.

You can also book your LPG gas cylinder via the IPPB mobile banking app. “IPPBOnline makes booking of LPG gas cylinder easy and secure with its Mobile Banking app," India Post Payments Bank tweeted.

Along with the tweet, IPPB has also shared a video in which it has explained a step-step-by guide to do it online through the app.

Thinking about an easy way to book a gas cylinder? Worry not and follow these simple steps using IPPBOnline Mobile Banking App.

Download IPPB Mobile Banking app

Log in and click on Pay bills, Select LPG Cylinder

Select your Biller, Enter Consumer/Distributor/LPG ID and registered mobile number

Click Get Bill, Select Payment Method. Click Pay, Confirm and Pay and Enter the OTP received.

Your LPG Cylinder booking is successful and you will receive a confirmation SMS

For booking done through other channels, payment can be done using Scan and Pay option in the app.

@IPPBOnline makes booking of LPG gas cylinder easy and secure with its Mobile Banking app.

To view video on how to book LPG cylinder using IPPB Mobile Banking App click - https://t.co/OGXQvTXnzL

To download IPPB mobile Banking App and for more information (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ucNEpYqoYD — India Post Payments Bank (@IPPBOnline) December 8, 2021

Booking an LPG cylinder has become so fast these days that it can be booked even faster than making your noodles. You can simply book your gas cylinder from the comfort of your home at the click of a button. Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas all have their own online LPG booking services, which enable customers to book an LPG cylinder refill without the hassle of calling or going to the gas dealership in person.

You can also book your LPG gas cylinder via the IPPB mobile banking app. “IPPBOnline makes booking of LPG gas cylinder easy and secure with its Mobile Banking app," India Post Payments Bank tweeted.

Along with the tweet, IPPB has also shared a video in which it has explained a step-step-by guide to do it online through the app.

Thinking about an easy way to book a gas cylinder? Worry not and follow these simple steps using IPPBOnline Mobile Banking App.

Download IPPB Mobile Banking app

Log in and click on Pay bills, Select LPG Cylinder

Select your Biller, Enter Consumer/Distributor/LPG ID and registered mobile number

Click Get Bill, Select Payment Method. Click Pay, Confirm and Pay and Enter the OTP received.

Your LPG Cylinder booking is successful and you will receive a confirmation SMS

For booking done through other channels, payment can be done using Scan and Pay option in the app.

|#+|

The LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) price in India is determined by the state run-oil companies and is revised on monthly basis. Cooking gas LPG price was hiked by ₹15 per cylinder in the month of October. However, there has been no hike in the last two months. The price of LPG is important as it is directly liked with the kitchens of common people.

LPG price in the four metros

New Delhi ₹ 899.50

Kolkata ₹ 926.00

Mumbai ₹ 899.50

Chennai ₹ 915.50

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.