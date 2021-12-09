How to book LPG gas cylinder online using IPPB mobile banking app

Booking an LPG cylinder has become so fast these days that it can be booked even faster than making your noodles. You can simply book your gas cylinder from the comfort of your home at the click of a button. Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas all have their own online LPG booking services, which enable customers to book an LPG cylinder refill without the hassle of calling or going to the gas dealership in person.

