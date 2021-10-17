Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
How to book parking slots online via 'MyParking' app in Delhi. Details here

How to book parking slots online via 'MyParking' app in Delhi. Details here

A long vehicular traffic jam seen at Rajouri garden flyover, in New Delhi.
12:05 PM IST Livemint

  • 'MyParking'  is a mobile-based app that can be used in all the parking places maintained by the SDMC

People living in South Delhi can now book their parking slots online through the 'MyParking' App. The residents living under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation will be able to save their time by booking through this app.

MyParking App is developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) in association with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

How to book: 

MyParking App, through which you can book parking slot. 

You can book even before you leave home and you won't have to worry about where to park. It is often seen that the meeting time runs out and there is no parking space. Many times it even turns into a fight. The solution to all this is the MyParking App built for SDMC Area."

This mobile-based app can be used in all the parking places maintained by the SDMC. 

'MyParking' app can be used in all the parking spaces of the SDMC. By using the app people will get information about the number of vehicles in the parking lot. 

Also by using the app, the transaction will be completely digital and paperless and reserving a place will be quite hassle-free.

