The festival of colours is here, so is another opportunity of celebration with friends and family. To make the best out of the occasion, people must be searching different markets and wandering from shop to shop to get the safest organic colours, most delicious sweet dishes and perfect decorative items for the in-house party. However, a little mindfulness before buying all these simple items can help you in opting for Made-in-India products without sacrificing with quality.

Apart from decoration, people often prefer to buy skin and hair care products that help in guarding them from colours. Here is a list of Made-in-India products to buy this Holi.

Organic colours

Several e-commerce websites are flooded with Indian-origin companies that are providing chemical free and organic colours for to be used during Holi celebrations. There are also many other products like Holi spray, etc, that can be bought from native brands like Organic India, Antarkranti,etc. A short tour into the local market will also help in finding organic colours of home-grown brands.

Holi water guns and balloons

Unlike earlier times, Indian local manufacturers have begun entering in the market and competing with Chinese toys and Holi products. Make sure to look for a tag or some marking to identify the product's origin country. If you find difficulty in finding Made-in-India Holi toys in market, a simple search on e-commerce website, will bring plenty of options to purchase from.

Decorative items for Holi

Instead of going for a fancy decoration of your house, opt for basic decoration with flowers like marigold, jasmine, etc. Rather than buying different types of decorative items, opt for making different designs from flowers to give a unique look to you party place.

Sweets and Snacks

Festival means enjoying different delicacies at a same time. If you are too tired to make different sweets and namkeen for your guests, explore the market and contact your local bakery shops, sweet shops and give them pre-order. If that's not possible try buying ready-made sweets of homegrown brands like Haldiram and Bikaji. Instead of going for cold drinks and soft drinks, restrict your party or Holi event, with traditional and freshly prepared drinks like Thandai, milk shakes and fruit juices.

Skincare products

People who are very conscious about their skin and hair health, must be looking for products that can save them from Holi colours. Rather than buying imported products, simply opt for home remedies to save your skin. If you are not satisfied with home remedies explore pre and post Holi kits of homegrown brands like Biotique, Mamaearth, Inveda, Daughterearth, etc.

Holi Gifts

Mindful selection of gifts can help you in opting for Made-in-India alternatives during Holi celebration and helping local vendors as well. Go for simple and easy to purchase gifts like plants, handmade decorative pieces, pots, terracotta antiques, earthen clay items, etc.