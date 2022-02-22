Aadhaar card update: Getting a 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI number is important as proper Aadhaar card information is essential to claim various government-run welfare schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, LPG subsidy, ration card, etc. So, getting Aadhaar card is not enough. Having correct information and proper cropping and setting of Aadhaar card holder's picture is also important. In case, an Aadhaar card holder is not happy with its Aadhar card photo, he or she can get it changed online. What he or she need is to login at direct UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf.

As per the UIDAI norms, for updation of demographic details in one's Aadhaar number like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, email address, etc. one need not to visit Aadhaar Enrolment centre whereas for biometric updates like iris, finger prints and facial photograph, one has to visit the Aadhaar Enrolment centre. Biometric information includes iris, finger prints and facial photograph. However, there are some online procedures to change Aadhaar card photograph, which helps Aadhaar card holders to make its work easy.

How to change Aadhaar card photo online

To change one's Aadhaar card photo online, one need to login at direct UIDAI link — uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf and download the download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from the UIDAI website and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct UIDAI link — uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf;

2] Download Aadhaar Enrolment Form;

3] Fill the required details and submit it at nearest Aadhaar Enrolment centre after booking an appointment online at nearest Aadhaar Enrolment centre;

4] Aadhaar Enrolment center executive will authenticate your information and take your new photograph;

5] Collect your acknowledge slip along with Update Request Number (URN).

It takes up to 90 days to get your Aadhaar card updates reflect on the website of UIDAI. You can check your Aadhaar card update status online using the URN given by the Aadhaar Enrolment center executive.

For Aadhaar card photo change, one needs to pay ₹100 plus GST. One will get acknowledge slip along with Update Request Number (URN) only after payment of this charge.

