How to change Aadhaar card photo online at UIDAI website

Aadhaar card update: Getting a 12-digit Unique Identification Authority of India or UIDAI number is important as proper Aadhaar card information is essential to claim various government-run welfare schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, LPG subsidy, ration card, etc. So, getting Aadhaar card is not enough. Having correct information and proper cropping and setting of Aadhaar card holder's picture is also important. In case, an Aadhaar card holder is not happy with its Aadhar card photo, he or she can get it changed online. What he or she need is to login at direct UIDAI website — uidai.gov.in/images/aadhaar_enrolment_correction_form_version_2.1.pdf.

