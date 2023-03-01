Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit alphanumeric number, issued in the form of a laminated card, by the Income Tax Department, to any "person" who applies for it or to whom the department allots the number without an application. PAN enables the Income Tax Department to link all transactions of the "person" with the department. These transactions include tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, returns of income, specified transactions, correspondence, and so on. PAN, thus, acts as an identifier for the "person" with the tax department.

Meanwhile,Aadhaar is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf of the Government of India.The number serves as proof of identity and address, anywhere in India. The government has facilitated in afew cases for individuals can change or update their residential address on their PAN card if they possess a valid Aadhaar.

An individual who wants to change or update the address in PAN needs to visit the portal of UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Ltd.

After that, the individual needs to enter the required details like PAN number, Aadhaar number, email ID, andmobile number.

To update the address with the help of Aadhaar the individual needs to click on the option showing 'Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update'

After that the individual needs to enter captcha, and agree on the terms and conditions.

Then, click on Submit.

The individual will get a One Time Password (OTP) on the Aadhaar-linked email ID and mobile number.

The individual needs to enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’.

Once all the steps are followed, residential address will be updated as per the details on the Aadhaar Card.

The individual will also receive an email and text about the same on the registered contact details.