Aadhar card is one of the crucial documents which serves as proof of identity and address anywhere in India. It is a 12-digit individual identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). An Aadhaar card contains information like the name of the person, his/her date of birth, biometric data, photograph, address etc. This unique number remains valid for a lifetime. Aadhaar card helps the citizens of India to avail various services provided by banking, mobile phone connections, and other government and non-government services in due course.
In case your Aadhaar card has some spelling error, personal detail error, or wrong mobile number then you can update your new mobile just by sitting at home. And after that, one can correct other details as well. UIDAI has allowed citizens to update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number from home only.
To update personal details like name, address, and date of birth in the Aadhaar card, your mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar ID so that OTP (One Time Password) can be sent to that number during the update process.
Here's how to update your Aadhar mobile number:
Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI portal, which is Ask.uidai.gov.in
Step 2: Add the phone number you want to update.
Step3 3: Add captcha code
Step 4: You have to click on the 'Send OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to your phone number.