Applied for a new Aadhaar card ? You can check the status of your Aadhaar card online. To check your Aadhaar status, you will need your Enrolment ID (EID). You can find this number on top of the enrolment slip. The slip consists of a 14-digit number and 14-digit date and time. The status of Aadhaar can be checked by visiting the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) website, or through the toll-free number. It can also be checked by sending an SMS to '51969'.

Here are the steps to check your Aadhaar status online:

1) Visit the UIDAI website.

2) Enter Enrolment ID (EID) and time of enrolment.

3) Enter Captcha Verification.

4) Click on the ‘Check Status’ button.

5) If your Aadhaar is ready, you will get a status message on the next screen, saying 'Your Aadhaar is generated'.

6) Download or get Aadhaar on your mobile from this screen itself.

Check Aadhaar card status through toll-free number

You can also check the Aadhaar update status by calling UIDAI’s toll-free number 1947.

Steps to check Aadhaar card status through mobile

Type SMS “UID STATUS <14 digit enrolment number>" and send it to 51969.

If the Aadhaar has been generated, the applicant receives an SMS containing the Aadhaar number.

If not, an SMS is sent to the applicant with the current status of the Aadhaar.

Here are the charges applicable to residents for various Aadhaar services at all Permanent Enrolment Centre and updates centres:

Aadhaar Enrolment - Free of cost

Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU)/MBU along with demographic update - Free of cost

Biometric Update with or without Demographic update - ₹100

Demographic Update - ₹50

e-Aadhaar download and color print on A4 Sheet - ₹30

