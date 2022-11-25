How to check fake online reviews? Guidelines to kick in today

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Monday, November 21, launched the framework that will be applicable to every online platform that have reviews of the consumers.
E-commerce companies will now have to ensure that online reviews and star ratings of their products are genuine. The guidelines to check fake reviews, outlined by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), will take effect from today, November 25.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said the standards will have guiding principles as integrity, accuracy, privacy, security, transparency, accessibility and responsiveness. The consumers who would review the products will have to first accept the terms and conditions, providing contact information.
The consumers who would review the products will have to first accept the terms and conditions, providing contact information.
The review administrator will have to ensure the safeguarding personal information and training of the staff.
“Once made mandatory, if required, the violation of the standards by any entity may be considered as an unfair trade practice or violation of consumer rights and a consumer may submit such grievances to the National Consumer Helpline, Consumer Commissions or the CCPA," the ministry said.
“The standard provides for responsibilities of organization including developing a code of practice, and necessary stipulations for terms and conditions like accessibility, criteria, and ensuring content does not contain financial information etc. The standard also provides for methods for verification of review author through email address, identification by telephone call or SMS, confirming registration by clicking on a link, using captcha system etc. to check traceability and genuineness of the review author," it added.
For the publication, the content would be reviewed by the review administrator at the time of publication process and after the publication process.