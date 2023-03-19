How to check the authenticity of your GST bill?

How to identify a fake GST invoice?

Checking the GSTIN format

One of the easiest ways to identify a fake GST bill is by understanding the basic structure of the 15-digit GSTIN number assigned to the supplier/dealer/shopkeeper. The first two digits of the GSTIN indicate the state code, the next ten digits are the PAN number of the seller or supplier, 13th digit is the entity number of the same pan holder in the state. The 14th digit in the GSTIN is the letter ‘Z’, and the 15 digit is the ‘checksum digit’. Any mismatch in the GSTIN format can help in identifying discrepancies in the GST invoice.