How to check the status of 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi?

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has said in an official notification that “Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yearlong celebrations, a mega joint event of various Central Ministries will be held on 31st May in which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. In this national level programme called "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Shri Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes/programmes run by 9 Central Ministries/Departments through video conferencing. He will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers."