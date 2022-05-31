How to check the status of 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers and the announcement will be made public today as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers and the announcement will be made public today as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers and the announcement will be made public today as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has said in an official notification that “Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yearlong celebrations, a mega joint event of various Central Ministries will be held on 31st May in which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. In this national level programme called "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Shri Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes/programmes run by 9 Central Ministries/Departments through video conferencing. He will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers."
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has said in an official notification that “Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav yearlong celebrations, a mega joint event of various Central Ministries will be held on 31st May in which Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the chief guest. In this national level programme called "Garib Kalyan Sammelan" in Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Shri Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of 16 schemes/programmes run by 9 Central Ministries/Departments through video conferencing. He will release the 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, worth over Rs. 20,000 crores, to more than 10 crore farmers."
PM Kisan beneficiaries must complete this account KYC compliance in order to get the 11th installment, and the deadline for doing so is today. According to the website of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Kisan beneficiaries must complete this account KYC compliance in order to get the 11th installment, and the deadline for doing so is today. According to the website of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to check your name on the beneficiary list?
Farmers will get an Rs.2000 installment today, and they can verify their name on the list of beneficiaries by following the instructions below.
How to check your name on the beneficiary list?
Farmers will get an Rs.2000 installment today, and they can verify their name on the list of beneficiaries by following the instructions below.
1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in and click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.
1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in and click on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.
2. Now you will be redirected to the page ‘Beneficiaries list under PMKisan’ on which the beneficiary needs to select state, district, sub-district, block and village from the drop-down list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. Now you will be redirected to the page ‘Beneficiaries list under PMKisan’ on which the beneficiary needs to select state, district, sub-district, block and village from the drop-down list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Click on ‘Get Report’ and the details of the status will be displayed on the screen.
3. Click on ‘Get Report’ and the details of the status will be displayed on the screen.
How to check thebeneficiary status online?
Beneficiaries can verify the status of the installment amount that will be credited today by following the steps outlined below.
1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in and under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Visit pmkisan.gov.in and under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, select the option ‘Beneficiary Status’.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
2. Now the beneficiary is required to enter his or her Aadhaar or bank account number.
2. Now the beneficiary is required to enter his or her Aadhaar or bank account number.
3. Now click on ‘Get Data’ and the status of the installment will be displayed on the screen.
3. Now click on ‘Get Data’ and the status of the installment will be displayed on the screen.
The government of India's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides all farmers with basic income assistance of up to ₹6,000 per year. Landholder farmer families consisting of husband, wife, and minor children who jointly hold cultivable land up to 2 hectares as per land records of the concerned State/UT will be eligible for the scheme, and the financial support is transferred in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 each every four months into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The government of India's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides all farmers with basic income assistance of up to ₹6,000 per year. Landholder farmer families consisting of husband, wife, and minor children who jointly hold cultivable land up to 2 hectares as per land records of the concerned State/UT will be eligible for the scheme, and the financial support is transferred in three equal installments of Rs. 2000 each every four months into the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.