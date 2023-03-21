Choosing the right college or even a school is not only confusing but also challenging for a student because this crucial life decision can impact a student's future. The right college can provide excellent opportunities for student's academic and personal growth.

Some make the choice randomly, while some spend months deciding on the best options. Either way, the student needs to make the right choice so that it can help him learn desired skills.

Here are some tips on how to choose right college,

1) Choose the right subject: First of all, the student needs to be 100% sure about the subject because he will spend the next at least three years studying it, and then the rest of his life working in the related field. Before picking up the college for your desired subject, one should also look for job options, scope, and salary in the field.

2) Check university rankings: One should look for the major rankings of all universities. You may also calculate the student:staff ratio because the lower the ratio is the better you can study. In smaller classrooms, the students can ask questions and understand the concepts more easily.

3) Look for course content: On the university website, the student can check the content of courses he/she is interested in. You can also contact the university or college directly and ask about the subjects in the courses of your interest.

4) University library: One of the crucial things about choosing a college is its library because the students spend a decent amount of time with books there. You may check the environment and whether there is a 24x7 cafe for the early birds.

5) Placement: The topmost important thing about a college or university is its placement cell. The students should always look for job opportunities provided by it.

6) Extracurricular activities: Apart from academics, extracurricular activities are also important for the development of a student. It is important to find out whether the college or university offers good extracurricular activities.

Top 10 universities in India for higher education

1) Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

2) Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

3) Indian Institute of Science, Karnataka

4) University of Delhi

5) Calcutta University, West Bengal

6) Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh

7) Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu

8) University of Hyderabad, Telangana

9) Jadavpur University, Kolkata

10) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal