How to curb the spread of lumpy disease in animals? Jammu admin issues advisory

Lumpy skin disease: The advisory stated that there should be a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals from one place to another in the Jammu district.
Jammu district administration has issued a set of advisories to prevent the increasing cases of lumpy skin disease in animals. The advisory stated that there should be a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals from one place to another in the Jammu district, according to news agency PTI.
The district administration, under the supervision of Jammy Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, has taken various measures to prevent and control the spread the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in animals.
Besides providing door-to-door treatment to infected dairy animals, the officials also organized a series of camps to bring awareness among people about the disease, as per PTI reports.
The public order stated that an outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle has been reported in various districts. It is a contagious disease in which nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle. The symptoms include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, and nasal and eye discharge.
Take a look at the advisory on lumpy skin disease
1) The district administration has prohibited the movement and transportation of cattle from one place to another, the advisory read.
2) Movement of trucks, trolleys, and other vehicles carrying dairy animals in and outside the district shall be stopped with immediate effect.
3) The officials have been instructed to keep a regular check on the spread of lumpy disease. Infected animals are to be isolated from healthy stock.
4) The order also stated that the carcasses of animals are not to be disposed of in the open and skinning of carcasses is also prohibited. Animal carcasses are to be disposed of in two days under the supervision of officials of the Animal Husbandry department as per protocol.
5) Cleaning and disinfection of the infected spaces shall be done by using phenol, sodium hypochlorite, and formalin.
6) In case of emergency, people should seek immediate help from the nearest veterinary center for treatment.
7) Jammu District Administration has also issued a helpline number---18001807205---for the farmers.
A total of 7,300 deaths have taken place due to lumpy skin disease in eight States/Union Territories across the country so far. Of these 7,300 deaths, 3,359 animals died in Punjab, 2,111 in Rajasthan, 1,679 in Gujarat, 62 in Jammu and Kashmir, 38 in Himachal Pradesh, 36 in Uttarakhand, and 29 in Andaman and Nicobar, according to the ministry's data issued on August 21.
