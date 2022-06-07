How to distribute the units of mutual funds on partition of HUF

Unlike shares and debentures there is no provision for transfer of your investments in units of mutual funds to any other person while you are alive. So you do not have any option but to redeem the investments of HUF in the units of mutual funds and which will entail capital gains tax in case there is profits. Before amendment of Hindu Succession Act, in 2005 only sons were treated as coparcener of an HUF but after this amendment daughter are treated on par with sons and they are also treated as coparcener. So even after death of your wife, you and your married daughter can continue to have the HUF. As per various judicial pronouncements even in cases where HUF owns assets the HUF can continue with a single coparcener provided there are more than one members of the family.