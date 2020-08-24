How to do GST registration through Aadhaar authentication

New businesses can now opt for a quick authentication of their credentials using Aadhaar, and secure Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration.The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) last week notified Aadhaar authentication for GST registration with effect from 21 August 2020. Aadhaar authentication is expected to facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers while at the same time keeping fake and fraudulent entities away from GST.