How to download a masked Aadhaar Card to prevent misuse?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has a special Aadhaar version called a masked Aadhaar that can be used by resident citizens in order to avoid Aadhaar being abused by the wrong hands. This version of Aadhaar is nothing more than an extra layer of protection on your Aadhaar card that masks your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar and only shows the last four digits of your Aadhaar number and masking the first eight. According to UIDAI “Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx" while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible."

