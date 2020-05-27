Home > News > India > How to drive away locust swarms and prevent your farms? MP DM has an answer
TOPSHOT - In this photograph taken on May 25, 2020 a resident tries to fend off swarms of locusts from a mango tree in a residential area of Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan. (AFP)
TOPSHOT - In this photograph taken on May 25, 2020 a resident tries to fend off swarms of locusts from a mango tree in a residential area of Jaipur in the Indian state of Rajasthan. (AFP)

How to drive away locust swarms and prevent your farms? MP DM has an answer

1 min read . Updated: 27 May 2020, 09:35 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month, and then drifted into other parts of western India
  • Desert locusts are a regular feature in the country but on a very small scale

Swarms of locusts have damaged orange crop and vegetable plantations in some areas of Nagpur and Wardha districts in Maharashtra. At least 10 Uttar Pradesh districts were on alert Tuesday after swarms of locusts were spotted in Mahoba and Jhansi districts, moving into the state after attacking crops in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

As per reports, large swarms of locusts stretching up to 17 kms in length and 2 to 2.5 km in width had been seen entering the farms in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

Locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month, and then drifted into other parts of western India.

Desert locusts are a regular feature in the country but on a very small scale, according to officials.

What does the DM say

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying in a bid to drive away locusts from attacking their farms.

"Locust swarms can be repelled by making loud sounds and spraying. All such arrangements have been made in the district, if locust swarms attack we will be ready for it," said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

"Farmers have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying as advised by the agricultural department," added Yadav.

Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.

With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Reuters

Madhya Pradesh records its first cases of COVID-19, 4 detected in Jabalpur

1 min read . 20 Mar 2020
Representative image (Photo: Mint)

PFC signs MoU with NBPCL to fund projects worth 22,000 cr in Madhya Pradesh

1 min read . 26 May 2020
Locusts need to be controlled to protect the kharif crop that will be sown mid-June. (PTI)

Locust swarms reach Jhansi after destroying crops in Rajasthan

1 min read . 26 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout