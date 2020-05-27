How to drive away locust swarms and prevent your farms? MP DM has an answer

Swarms of locusts have damaged orange crop and vegetable plantations in some areas of Nagpur and Wardha districts in Maharashtra. At least 10 Uttar Pradesh districts were on alert Tuesday after swarms of locusts were spotted in Mahoba and Jhansi districts, moving into the state after attacking crops in neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

As per reports, large swarms of locusts stretching up to 17 kms in length and 2 to 2.5 km in width had been seen entering the farms in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

As per reports, large swarms of locusts stretching up to 17 kms in length and 2 to 2.5 km in width had been seen entering the farms in Maharashtra's Nagpur district.

Locusts entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month, and then drifted into other parts of western India.

Desert locusts are a regular feature in the country but on a very small scale, according to officials.

What does the DM say

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying in a bid to drive away locusts from attacking their farms.

"Locust swarms can be repelled by making loud sounds and spraying. All such arrangements have been made in the district, if locust swarms attack we will be ready for it," said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

"Farmers have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying as advised by the agricultural department," added Yadav.

Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.

With inputs from agencies