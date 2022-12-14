'How to file ITR online' one of the top Google searches in 2022

'How to file ITR online' one of the top Google searches in 20223 min read . 09:15 AM IST
- The Google trend data shows that searches on How to file ITR online surged the most between 24-30 July.
How to file Income tax return (ITR) online was one of the top Google searches of 2022. As per the Google trends Year in Search 2022 report, ‘How to file ITR online’ ranked at number 8 in the ‘How to’ category.
How to file Income tax return (ITR) online was one of the top Google searches of 2022. As per the Google trends Year in Search 2022 report, ‘How to file ITR online’ ranked at number 8 in the ‘How to’ category.
The Google trend data shows that searches on ‘How to file ITR online’ surged the most between 24-30 July. As per the Income Tax website, as per AY 2022-23, 7,02,14,165 number of returns have been filed and 6,64,62,318 have been verified.
The Google trend data shows that searches on ‘How to file ITR online’ surged the most between 24-30 July. As per the Income Tax website, as per AY 2022-23, 7,02,14,165 number of returns have been filed and 6,64,62,318 have been verified.
Speaking about other searches in the ‘How to’ category, How to download vaccination certificate topped the list followed by How to download PTRC challan. Other searches in the list included How to drink Pornstar martini, How to make an e-SHRAM card, How to stop motions during pregnancy, How to link voter ID with Aadhaar, How to make banana bread, How to write Hindi text on image, How to play Wordle.
Speaking about other searches in the ‘How to’ category, How to download vaccination certificate topped the list followed by How to download PTRC challan. Other searches in the list included How to drink Pornstar martini, How to make an e-SHRAM card, How to stop motions during pregnancy, How to link voter ID with Aadhaar, How to make banana bread, How to write Hindi text on image, How to play Wordle.
Speaking about the Top 10 searches, The Indian Premier League (IPL), topped as the most searched followed by CoWIN, a government website portal that streamlines COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointment scheduling and issues digital vaccine certificates.
Speaking about the Top 10 searches, The Indian Premier League (IPL), topped as the most searched followed by CoWIN, a government website portal that streamlines COVID-19 vaccine registration and appointment scheduling and issues digital vaccine certificates.
The FIFA World Cup, which began on November 20 in Qatar, ranked third among trending topics in searches in India. Sports competitions, the Asia Cup, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Indian Super League took the fourth, fifth and tenth spots respectively. Talking of entertainment beyond sports, Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva earned the sixth spot on the list, while KGF: Chapter 2 came in at number nine.
The FIFA World Cup, which began on November 20 in Qatar, ranked third among trending topics in searches in India. Sports competitions, the Asia Cup, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Indian Super League took the fourth, fifth and tenth spots respectively. Talking of entertainment beyond sports, Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva earned the sixth spot on the list, while KGF: Chapter 2 came in at number nine.
Also Read: One common ITR form for all: Will it actually help the taxpayers?
Also Read: One common ITR form for all: Will it actually help the taxpayers?
Lets take a look at how to file ITR online:
Lets take a look at how to file ITR online:
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal eportal.incometax.gov.in
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal eportal.incometax.gov.in
Login on the portal by entering using PAN/Aadhaar or other user Id.
Login on the portal by entering using PAN/Aadhaar or other user Id.
After this, select File Return.
After this, select File Return.
Choose the Mode of Filing and Relevant Assessment Year.
Choose the Mode of Filing and Relevant Assessment Year.
Select 'Individual' in application status and ITR-1 form on the landing page
Select 'Individual' in application status and ITR-1 form on the landing page
Choose the applicable reason for ITR filing and click at 'Continue' option
Choose the applicable reason for ITR filing and click at 'Continue' option
Validate 5 tabs — personal Information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid and total tax liability — under 'Let's validate your pre-filled return' option.
Validate 5 tabs — personal Information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid and total tax liability — under 'Let's validate your pre-filled return' option.
After ensuring that the details filled are accurate and correct, then one needs to click at Proceed to Validation option. In case there is some error, one can correct the information by choosing the 'Edit' option
After ensuring that the details filled are accurate and correct, then one needs to click at Proceed to Validation option. In case there is some error, one can correct the information by choosing the 'Edit' option
After successful validation of one's ITR, one needs to verify one's tax return. This can be done online via Aadhaar OTP, net banking etc., or the taxpayer can take a print out of one's ITR-V, sing it and send it via post to CPC, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru within 120 days of ITR e-filing.
After successful validation of one's ITR, one needs to verify one's tax return. This can be done online via Aadhaar OTP, net banking etc., or the taxpayer can take a print out of one's ITR-V, sing it and send it via post to CPC, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru within 120 days of ITR e-filing.
Meanwhile, the income tax (I-T) department has issued 66.92 per cent higher refunds from April 1 till November 30, 2022 (April 2022-November 2022) as compared to the corresponding period previous year's. According to the finance ministry, the income tax department has sped up the issue of refunds till November in the current fiscal 2022-23 (FY2022-23) compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Refunds amounting to ₹2.15 lakh crore were issued between April 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, the income tax (I-T) department has issued 66.92 per cent higher refunds from April 1 till November 30, 2022 (April 2022-November 2022) as compared to the corresponding period previous year's. According to the finance ministry, the income tax department has sped up the issue of refunds till November in the current fiscal 2022-23 (FY2022-23) compared to the corresponding period in 2021. Refunds amounting to ₹2.15 lakh crore were issued between April 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022.