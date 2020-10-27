Sorry, world - but when it comes to 'work from home' ideas, nobody can beat Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter, has a new take on the work from home routine on how he hopes this isn’t the next phase of WFH.

The business tycoon has shared a picture related to the possibility of a proxy for webinars. On the photo, one can read the text: "Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s..."

Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s... pic.twitter.com/6pMTAPHDXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2020

The tweet has collected over 1,000 'likes' and a ton of amused comments on the social media platform.

A person, whose account goes by the name Vikash Sharma, wrote: "It tells that employee should have loyalty like dog during WFH. People getting flexibility but it should be used with loyalty."

Another person said: "How can a carpenter, panipurawala , mason work From Home...Technology needs to be invented for the same"

Someone said: "I think it speaks the other way around. The WFH has lead to tremndous pressure on employees due to extended working or productivity and they are being ended working like (dog emoji)"

On Monday, Anand Mahindra had shared a snap of a visibly shocked black dog. He wrote: “My emotional support dog after I tell him all my problems". Captioning the post, he wrote, “How NOT to start your #MondayMorning …"

The above post went viral garnering all types of reactions from netizens.

Earlier on work from home fashion, Anand Mahindra had shared a hilarious tweet.

"Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can," he wrote, adding that Indians win the game of 'work from home' fashion with lungis worn below jackets - which, as per him, make for comfortable WFH attire.

"The Headquarters of 'Work From Home Fashion' is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket," Mr Mahindra wrote. " Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...!" Anand Mahindra added.

