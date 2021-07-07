Finding Aadhaar centre has become quite easy now. Those who want to update or apply for Aadhaar card by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, they are just one call away. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the person looking for Aadhaar centre near him or her can give a call on 1947 from its mobile or landline number and ask for the nearest Aadhaar kendra by sharing its current location. Those who use mAadhaar App can also locate the nearest Aadhaar centre by logging in at the mAadhaar App.

The UIDAI made the announcement from its official twitter handle and said, "You can locate your nearest Aadhaar Kendra by simply dialing 1947 from your mobile or landline. You can get details like the addresses of the authorized centres in the area. You can also locate an Aadhaar Center using mAadhaar App."

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 7, 2021

The UIDAI in its twitter thread said that people need to visit Aadhaar centre for mobile or email ID update. Similarly, to apply for a fresh Aadhaar card, one needs to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre around its residence.

However, when everything is going online, the UIDAI is not a laggard in this regard. It has given facility to find Aadhaar Kendra online by logging in at mAadhaar App.

How to locate Aadhaar centre on mAadhaar App

To find nearest Aadhaar centre on mAadhaar App, one needs to first download the app and then login and follow some simple steps.

Here is the step by step guide to find Aadhaar centre via mAadhaar app:

1] Download mAadhaar app from Google Play Store;

2] open the app;

3] At home page, click at 'Enrolment Centre';

4] After click, the map will show your location;

5] You will be given two options on the top of the map — ‘Search by Text’ and ‘Advanced Search’;

6] Using 'Search by Text' you will be needed to type your location and your nearest Aadhaar centre will be displayed;

7] Under 'Advanced Search' you will be once again given two options — PIN Code and select your state;

8] If you remember your location PIC code, click at search by PIN Code and enter your PIN. Your nearest Aadhaar centre location will appear;

9] If you select your state, then you will be asked to fill your state, district, sub-district and village, city, town, etc. Once all these details are filed, click at search and your nearest Aadhaar centre location will appear on your mobile screen.

