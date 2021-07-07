How to find out nearest Aadhaar centre near you

Finding Aadhaar centre has become quite easy now. Those who want to update or apply for Aadhaar card by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre, they are just one call away. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the person looking for Aadhaar centre near him or her can give a call on 1947 from its mobile or landline number and ask for the nearest Aadhaar kendra by sharing its current location. Those who use mAadhaar App can also locate the nearest Aadhaar centre by logging in at the mAadhaar App.