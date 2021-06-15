There is a good news for drivers in India who want to avoid long queues and extended waiting period at regional transport offices. The union road ministry has notified rules for accredited driver training centres where candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses, and once the test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving test at the time of obtaining a driving licence.

Simulators and dedicated test tracks

These training centres will be equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) said.

Effective 1 July

The new rules will come into effect from 1st July 2021. These centres will be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well, the ministry said, adding that shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.

Accreditation for 5 years

An accreditation granted for accredited driver training centres shall be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed.

Duration for LMVs

The duration for a light motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is 29 hours in the span of maximum 4 weeks from the date of commencement of the course, the notification said, adding that the course will to be divided into theory and practice.

Duration for HMVs

Likewise, the duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is thirty eight hours in the span of six weeks. "These are to be divided into two segments, theory and practical," the notification said.

Drivers will also be taught some basic aspects about ethical and courteous behaviour with other road users.

