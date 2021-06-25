There is good news for people waiting to get their learner's license in the national capital. Delhi Transport Department is in the final stages of creating software that will allow applicants to appear for a learners’ driving licence test from their homes, according to Hindustan Times. The applicants can get their learner's license without any physical intervention, according to the news report.

NIC is developing a software

“The NIC (National Informatics Centre) is developing the software for e-learner’s licence and it is almost ready. It is currently undergoing testing and security audit. The NIC is also trying to add a face recognition system to ensure there is no attempt by proxy," a govt official told HT.

It may take two months

Once implemented, an applicant will not have to visit the regional transport office (RTO) to give the test for the learners’ licence.

The project may take two more months to take off.

Six months validity

Once the applicant clears the test, an e-learner’s licence with a validity of six months will be issued. “The process will require applicants to register on the transport department website, which will allocate them a date on which they can take the learner’s licence test from their homes. The applicant will go through a standard online tutorial, and can then take the test. The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learner’s licence will be issued," said the official.

RC to be issued by dealers

On June 22, the Delhi government also decentralised the process of issuing vehicle registration certificates by empowering the car/two-wheeler dealers to do so.

