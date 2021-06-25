How to get a new driver license (DL) sitting at your home in Delhi

Once the applicant clears the test, an e-learner’s licence with a validity of six months will be issued. “The process will require applicants to register on the transport department website, which will allocate them a date on which they can take the learner’s licence test from their homes. The applicant will go through a standard online tutorial, and can then take the test. The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learner’s licence will be issued," said the official.