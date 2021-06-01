Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC (Know Your Customer) is a secure and shareable document, which an Aadhaar card holder can use for offline verification of its identification. As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), one can generate Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online by simply logging in at the UIDA direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.

Informing about the benefits of Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document for offline verification, the UIDAI tweeted and said, "Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC document is very helpful in offline verification of identification. If your mobile number is added to Aadhaar, you can obtain your Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC from this link https://cutt.ly/Zkzuy8o."

The given https://cutt.ly/Zkzuy8o link will lead the Aadhaar card holder to the directed UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.

How to create Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online

To create Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online, one needs to log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc. Then one needs to enter one's Aadhaar number or VID. After entering Aadhaar/VID, create a Share Code of 4-characters. A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will be password protected using the same Share Code. The file will be downloaded into the Resident's device/desktop.

Here is the step by step guide:

1] Log in at UIDAI given direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc;

2] Enter Aadhaar number or VID;

3] click at 'Send OTP' option;

4] the OTP will be send at your registered mobile number;

5] Then click at 'enter 'TOTP' option;

6] Enter OTP;

7] Share Code of 4-characters;

8] A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will appear on the computer monitor or on your cell phone display;

9] Download the Zip file; and

10] Save it in your device or desktop.

"To avail the service the resident will have to share the ZIP file, the Share Code and registered mobile number with the service provider," UIDAI concluded.

