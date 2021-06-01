As per the UIDAI, one can generate Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online by simply logging in at the UIDA direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc
Aadhaar paperless offline e-KYC (Know Your Customer) is a secure and shareable document, which an Aadhaar card holder can use for offline verification of its identification. As per the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), one can generate Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online by simply logging in at the UIDA direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc.
Informing about the benefits of Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document for offline verification, the UIDAI tweeted and said, "Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC document is very helpful in offline verification of identification. If your mobile number is added to Aadhaar, you can obtain your Aadhaar Paperless Offline e-KYC from this link https://cutt.ly/Zkzuy8o."
How to create Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online
To create Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online, one needs to log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc. Then one needs to enter one's Aadhaar number or VID. After entering Aadhaar/VID, create a Share Code of 4-characters. A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will be password protected using the same Share Code. The file will be downloaded into the Resident's device/desktop.
Here is the step by step guide:
1] Log in at UIDAI given direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc;