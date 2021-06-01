How to get Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document for offline verification

To create Aadhaar paperless e-KYC document online, one needs to log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc. Then one needs to enter one's Aadhaar number or VID. After entering Aadhaar/VID, create a Share Code of 4-characters. A ZIP file containing the Resident's Paperless Offline e-KYC will be password protected using the same Share Code. The file will be downloaded into the Resident's device/desktop.