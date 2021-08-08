Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya on Sunday said that vaccinated citizens can now get their inoculation certificate within seconds on WhatsApp.

The office of the Health Minister said anybody who wants to download their vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp text to a number and will receive the certificate at once.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," tweeted the Health Minister.

How to get it:

Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

Enter OTP

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 50.62 cr

The cumulative vaccination coverage in India has crossed 50.62 crore, according to the provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry yesterday evening.

As many as 50,62,18,296 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till now.

Over 50 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered today, according to the Ministry.

Nearly 27,55,447 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered as the first dose and 5,08,616 doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 17,54,73,103 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,18,08,368 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination campaign.

Five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

