As many as 50,62,18,296 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till now.
Over 50 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered today, according to the Ministry.
Nearly 27,55,447 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered as the first dose and 5,08,616 doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Saturday.
Cumulatively, 17,54,73,103 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,18,08,368 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination campaign.
Five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
