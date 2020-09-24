The Delhi government has asked people living in the national capital to get high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles registered before April 2019. Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles which run on petrol and CNG will have light blue-coloured stickers, while vehicles that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle. All vehicles registered after 1 April 2019, come equipped with colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP.

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers for your vehicle

-You will have to contact any of the 236 vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government.

- The list is available on the state transport department’s website.

-To book an appointment with the chosen dealer. Click here

-On the site, there are two options – one for private vehicles, those with white number plates, and the other for commercial vehicles, those with yellow number plates.

-Now, select the model of your vehicle.

-Then choose your state as location. There are two options - Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

-Now, choose the nearest dealer around you.

-Fill in all the required information related to you and your vehicle.

-You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

-Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

-Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.





