The Delhi government has asked people living in the national capital to get high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles registered before April 2019. Colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles which run on petrol and CNG will have light blue-coloured stickers, while vehicles that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers. These colour-coded stickers bear details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle. All vehicles registered after 1 April 2019, come equipped with colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP.