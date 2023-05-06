How to get higher pension in current EPFO ruling explained2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Higher pension in current EPFO: Those opting for a higher pension will no longer have to contribute the additional 1.16% of their salary that is above the wage ceiling
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has come up with a procedure for a contribution towards higher EPS pension. Those opting for a higher pension will no longer have to contribute the additional 1.16% of their salary that is above the wage ceiling.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×