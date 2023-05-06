How to get higher pension in current EPFO ruling explained

Should you opt for higher pension under the Employee Pension Scheme?

According to Ravi Saraogi, Sebi registered investment adviser (RIA), opting for higher pension will lower the burden on you of undertaking exhaustive retirement planning. However, if you do not opt for higher pension, you are left with a large EPF corpus and the onus is on you to design an effective retirement plan. “For individuals who are either financially savvy, or work with a competent adviser, it is recommended not to opt for higher pension. This will give you the flexibility of designing your own personalized retirement plan. However, if retirement planning seems like an uphill task for you, it is better to lock into the higher pension offered by EPS, " said Ravi Saraogi.